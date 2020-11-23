MKMVA once again targets foreign-owned shops in KZN

The group led yet another protest in the city on Monday – this time placing solidarity with disgruntled truck drivers who claimed that their jobs were being taken by foreigners.

DURBAN - Some Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members in Ethekwini on Monday said they planned to shut down more foreign-owned shops in the Durban CBD.

The protest followed demonstrations two weeks ago when foreigners were attacked and removed from their shops at the workshop market.

The police and MKMVA members clashed during the anti-foreigner’s protest.

The MKMVA’S Zibuse Cele blamed foreigners for most problems in the country - without offering evidence.

“They are trafficking humans, and they are selling drugs. Most of the churches have – they are full of something which is not right.”

Some members of the clergy are also endorsing protests. Bishop Sandile Ndlela of the United Methodist Church insists, “All the wrong things that are happening came from the people outside.”

Meanwhile, foreign nationals affected by the demonstrations say they are running out of money to support their businesses.

The Ethekwini Municipality has not yet responded to queries by Eyewitness News on the matter.

