Manhunt launched for suspect after elderly Manenberg woman murdered

The 76-year-old woman's half-naked body was discovered inside her home, by her son, on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Manenberg police have launched a manhunt for the suspects accused of murdering an elderly woman.

The 76-year-old woman's half-naked body was discovered inside her home, by her son, on Sunday afternoon.

She had been stabbed repeatedly.

It remains unclear at this stage whether the elderly woman also suffered sexual abuse.

The woman's son, who resides on the same property, made the grim discovery early yesterday afternoon.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "The half-naked body was found at about 12pm with multiple stab wounds to the upper body. We've opened a case of murder for further investigation. We urge the community to get involved."

Meanwhile, neighbour, Urshula Abrahams who was at the scene, said that residents were fearful, as the killer was still at large.

"It's brought a lot of fear because we don't even know if we're safe in our own houses, even with family members that are on drugs or neighbours or whatever, because we don't know who to trust anymore."

Anyone with any information is urged to alert the authorities.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.