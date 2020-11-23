Man accused of murdering Elsies River woman to remain behind bars

CAPE TOWN - A man remains behind bars after he was arrested in connection with the murder of a Bonteheuwel woman after she completed a nightshift in Elsies River.

Lauren Dryde, a mother of two was robbed and murdered while leaving her place of work in Epping on Friday.

The incident occurred just after 6am.

Fernando Isaacs allegedly attacked her while she was waiting for an e-hailing cab outside the premises of her place of work.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Isaacs appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday and the case has been remanded until the end of the month.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie and a group of angry residents gathered outside court.

“We cannot continue to see violence perpetrators. Earlier last week, an eight-month-old baby was murdered allegedly by his parents. On Friday, Lauren Dryde was robbed an murdered for her cellphone.”

