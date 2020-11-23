Jo’burg City Power targeting illegal power connections in Roodepoort

This is the latest part of Operation Kleena Joburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Jo’burg City Power on Monday said it was targeting illegal power connections in businesses and residential areas in and around Roodepoort.

Some of the areas that have been targeted recently include Midrand, where officials found that some residents and business owners had been connecting illegally to the grid.

City power officials on Monday visited the Golden Meat Basket Butchery.

They arrived unexpected - to the shock of the owners and were told their connection was illegal and dangerous.

The butchery has been accused of stealing power for some time.

Other neighbouring shops also lost their power as officials continued the operation.

One man - believed to be one of the owners of the butchery - tried to convince officials to reconnect them but he was unsuccessful.

A nearby church was also disconnected because the owners haven’t been paying for power.

The City says those who have been stealing power will be fined R30,000 and needed to pay what they owed before they could be reconnected.

