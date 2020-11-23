Inmate at Pollsmoor Prison dies after attacking warder

He suffered a head injury during the altercation and later died in the prison hospital.

CAPE TOWN - A Pollsmoor Prison inmate, who’s apparently a veteran gangster, died on Sunday after he attacked and stabbed a warder at the Cape Town prison.

Warders were conducting a search in the prison’s Section B2 cells and uncovered a number of weapons and contraband.

As they ushered inmates back into the cell, one prisoner stabbed a warden in the neck and head.

Western Cape Correctional Services Commissioner, Delekile Klaas, said other prison wardens jumped in to disarm the inmate.

“This incident is gang-related because the offender who stabbed the official is a senior member of the 28s gang and this could be part of a gang ritual that was taking place,” Klaas said.

Klaas said three separate investigations were launched.

“Apart from the internal investigation that we will do, the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services will do their own separate independent investigation, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) will also do their own separate investigation,” he said.



Klaas said that order was quickly restored after the attack.

