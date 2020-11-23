Gauteng mops up after flooding caused by heavy rain

Major roads were affected, with cars submerged, while some families had to abandon their homes due to flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency service officials are busy with mopping up operations after the relentless rain that's caused havoc across Gauteng, including Centurion and Hammanskraal.

Spokesperson Charles Mabaso has cautioned residents to avoid areas which were still flooded.

"We, unfortunately, lost three young boys due to the weather we have experienced in the Hammanskraal area. We make a plea to the parents to consider the safety of their children and others and make safety a high priority."

Meanwhile, SA Weather Service forecaster Luthando Masimini said that less rain was expected in some parts of the country on Monday.

"Isolated showers and thunder showers are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country, with a 30% chance of rain expected in the North West province, the Free State, the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape into KZN, where 60% chances is expected and 30% chance of rain is expected for Gauteng and Limpopo."

