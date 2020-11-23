First 10 Muslim tombs in CT may be declared national heritage sites

The Kramats are located in Macassar, Simon’s Town, Mowbray, Oudekraal, Signal Hill and Constantia.

CAPE TOWN - The first 10 Muslim tombs in Cape Town could soon be named national heritage sites.

Cultural Affairs MEC Anroux Marais on Monday said a public participation process was currently under way.

Once declared National Heritage Sites, the Kramats, will be protected in terms of the National Heritage Resources Act.

“We must do the public participation, it closes on 15 December and after that, the process will begin. It is very important because it’s part of our heritage and it’s also very important for our religious community to have tolerance with each other.”

This means no person may destroy, damage, deface or remove them from their original positions without a permit from the Heritage Resources Agency.

