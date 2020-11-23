20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: Thunderstorms expected in parts of GP, rain expected in WC

Your Tuesday EWN Weather Watch.

The railway bridge along Joe Slovo Drive & Siemert Street is flooded after heavy rain. Picture: @JoburgMPD/Twitter
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – After a rainy weekend in Gauteng, more heavy thundershowers can be expected in parts of the province as the week moves into Tuesday. Rain can also be expected in parts of the Western Cape.

GAUTENG:
With a high of 26°C expected in Joburg, thundershowers can be expected in the city on Tuesday. Vereeniging can also expect some thundershowers while it will it see high temperatures of 27°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town can expect a rainy and cold Tuesday, with temperatures peaking at 17°C. A partly cloudy George will see maximum temperatures of 24°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
A most partly cloudy Tuesday in store for KZN, Durban will see temperatures peak at 26°C while Ulundi will see a scorching high of 39°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

