DBE probes another leaked matric exam paper

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Monday evening announced that it was launching a probe into a Physical Science Paper 2 exam that was leaked before the commencement of the exam in the morning.

In the same month, a Math Paper 2 exam was leaked prior to matrics sitting down to write, the Council of Education said that grade 12 pupils in eight provinces may have had access to a leaked mathematics paper.

It was initially believed that the paper was leaked among grade 12s in Limpopo and Gauteng. But it's now emerged the leak was far wider.

A task team is probing the matter along with the Hawks.

“The investigations are at an advanced stage and details on the progress of the probe will be made public at the right time while areas of possible areas weakness have been identified. In addition to this, the department has also dispatched teams to provinces to re-check the security systems. The CEM expressed yet concern that the leaks were causing disruptions to a system which already experienced challenges due to COVID-19,” the department said in a statement.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said: “It is unfortunate that people continue to be involved in something like this even though the consequences can be dire. We condemn in the strongest terms the conduct of persons who undermine the integrity of the examination because it causes untold stress on the learners who are looking forward to exiting the schooling system with a pass from an honest examination, not one associated with cheating,”

