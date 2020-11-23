DA to Motsoaledi: Tell us who helped Bushiris escape or resign

CAPE TOWN - The official opposition has called for Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's firing should his department be found to be responsible for Shepherd Bushiri’s escape.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was not convinced by explanations provided by Motsoaledi that Bushiri and his wife Mary did not slip out of the country with the president of Malawi with the help of Home Affairs officials.

The Bushiris fled the country after they were granted bail of R200,000 each on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering more than a week ago and have been issued warrants of arrest by South Africa and Interpol.

The DA in Parliament wants Motsoaledi to take political accountability for the lapse in border security which saw the Bushiris leave the country illegally.

The party's Home Affairs spokesperson Angel Khanyile said: “Those are the officials to be held responsible and if they don’t want to give us the names of those officials, the buck stops with the minister. The minister must take the fall, he must resign.”

Khanyile also wants Parliament to invite other departments like police, international relations and justice to appear jointly to give Parliament an update.

The party has now written to the Home Affairs committee requesting a meeting.

She said the Bushiri escape further exposed South Africa's weak borders and risks to problems such as human trafficking.

“But then, with all the other matters, we also believe the other departments also have a role to play because we also need the CCTV footage. At the moment, we are dealing with a case of he said/she said.”

