CWU: SABC management are using delaying tactics

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has accused the SABC board of deliberately delaying the planned retrenchment process by proposing an alternative to the massive job cuts.

Employees have been picketing outside the state broadcaster's head offices in Auckland Park - demanding a halt to the looming Section 189 process.

About 400 staffers stand to lose their jobs as the corporation struggles to stay afloat amid financial challenges.

The CWU said it met with the board on Monday, saying it didn't appear that the executives would change their minds about shedding jobs.

“They don’t want us to look at the structure, they just want us to give alternatives, which would suggest they want to go ahead with the retrenchment process and this is just a public relations exercise to pull the wool over the public’s eye as if there is serious engagement between labour and management,” said union spokesperson Aubrey Shabalala.

