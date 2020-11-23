Culpable homicide case opened following footballer Ngcongca’s death in car crash

The 33-year-old died in a car crash early on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have opened a culpable homicide case following the death of AmaZulu defender Anele Ngcongca.

The 33-year-old died in a car crash early on Monday morning.

“At 5am this morning, a vehicle with two occupants lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini. A 33-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini SAPS.”

During his career, Ngcongca played for French side Troyes AC, while also earning 50 caps for Bafana Bafana.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.