Community healthcare workers in CT protesting over benefits, pay

CAPE TOWN - The South African Care Worker’s Forum on Monday said community healthcare workers in the Western Cape were not getting the recognition they deserved.

Scores of Forum staff picketed outside some healthcare facilities today.

The Forum's Ntombethemba Maduna was at the Khayelitsha Community Health Clinic, where she said their grievances included the fact they’d been working in the frontline since the pandemic hit, with a lack of personal protective gear.

Maduna added that while some earned a meagre R3,500 a month, others were only receiving R2,400; and that they deserved better pay.

“We need the recognition of the Department of Health. We also need the benefits because we are the same as nurses and people working in hospitals. The Department of Health isn’t taking us seriously. They treat us badly.”

The Forum said they planned to protest on Tuesday, before marching to Parliament on Wednesday.

