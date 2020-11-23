City traffic officers arrest suspect allegedly behind CT taxi rank shooting

The Cape Town Station Deck was still busy even after shots were fired in the area.

CAPE TOWN - City traffic officer has arrested the alleged gunman in Monday's shooting at the Cape Town Station Deck Taxi Rank.

The attack took place at around noon and the man was arrested minutes later. Police said unidentified suspects fired shots and then fled in different directions while still discharging shots.

Six people were wounded.

Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the officer did not think twice about running down an armed man to ensure no one else is wounded.

“The alert and swift reaction by our law enforcement is just another example of how our officers add value to our crime prevention efforts in assisting law enforcement and as well as the South African Police Service.”

The incident is believed to related to taxi conflict and the station deck was temporarily closed.

Meanwhile, police said detectives were at three sites in Marine Drive, Strand Street and Buitenkant Street.

Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said: “The incident involved six male patients and one female patient. The patients were found at Old Marine Drive, on the long-distance bus terminals and on the taxi station deck. The patient sustained chest, shoulder and head injuries.”

‘I AM TRAUMATISED’

Police and law enforcement officers were on scene shortly after the shooting.

They combed the area as taxi drivers and passengers looked on.

Eyewitness News approached numerous taxi drivers, but they all claimed they did not see what happened.

However, one driver said his minibus was parked meters from where the shots rang out.

He said as soon as he heard the gunshots he simply ducked for cover inside his vehicle.

“I am traumatised, I just heard gunshots and laid flat in my van.”

A patrolling traffic officer arrested a 31-year-old suspect minutes after the shooting and a firearm was confiscated.

