City Power gets tough on illegal connections in Roodepoort

Illegal power connections appear to be a serious problem in Roodepoort and on Monday City Power disconnected homes and business as part of operation Kleena Joburg.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power is targeting illegal power connections in businesses and residential areas in and around Roodepoort.

This is the latest part of the operation dubbed Kleena Joburg.

Some of the areas that have been targeted recently include Midrand where officials found that some residents and business owners had been connecting illegally to the grid.

Illegal power connections appear to be a serious problem in Roodepoort.

City Power officials arrived unexpectedly at the Golden Meat Basket Butchery to the shock of the owners.

The butchery has been accused of stealing power for some time now.

A man believed to be one of the owners of the butchery tried to convince officials to reconnect them but was unsuccessful.

#CityPower @CityPowerJhb officials cut electricity at shops that were illegally connected in Roodepoort. EN pic.twitter.com/Ps3bR7Rkq6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2020

Other neighbouring shops also lost their power as officials continued with the operation.

A nearby church was also disconnected as the owners were not paying for power.

The city said those who had been stealing power would be fined R30,000 and needed to pay what they owed before they could be reconnected.

