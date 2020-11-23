CGE concerned that forced sterilisation of HIV-positive women widespread in SA

The gross human rights and medical ethics violations allegedly took place in 15 public health facilities, with five hospitals implicated in Gauteng alone.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) said that it had finally met with a number of parties concerning the forced sterilisation of HIV-positive women in South Africa.

Earlier this year, the commission issued a report on how 48 HIV-positive women were forced to sign consent forms under the guise that they were approving a cesarean section, while others were coerced into sterilisation by doctors and nurses who used their limited knowledge on the virus to pressure them into the procedure.

The national Health Department, the Health Professions Council of South Africa and the South African Nursing Council were required to account for their members’ actions and respond to the Commission for Gender Equality within three months.

However, the department failed to meet the deadline even after requesting an extension, until only last week.

Spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality Javu Baloyi: "We had a meeting, a progress report was submitted because ours [job] is to monitor the successful implementation in order for there to be recourse for the victims of forceful sterilisation."

Baloyi said that there were now growing concerns that the crime was more widespread than initially thought.

"That will also give impetus to other women to come forward who might not have lodged a grievance with us but it has happened to them because this is not a KwaZulu-Natal or Gauteng issue, it might have been national basd on some fo the calls we've been receiving."

According to the report, all the women who had lodged the complaints were black, most of them were living with HIV, and at the time of the sterilisations, were pregnant and seeking medical care at various state hospitals.

