Cele to Malema: You crossed the line with reckless comments about police

Addressing supporters in the Free State on Sunday, Malema made warnings against the police.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday spoke out against comments made by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema against police, saying they are reckless, irresponsible and dangerous.

“We will treat them the same way we treated them in the 80s. We will not only fight at their picket lines, we will also go to their homes and fight them in their own houses with their own families. We are not scared of the police.”

This has drawn the attention of police union Popcru, which also deemed the comments irresponsible saying they could have dire consequences.

Cele said Malema crossed the line with his comments: “You are not going to threaten the police and think the police are going to fold their arms and stand back. The job of the police is inscribed in the Constitution, Section 205 sub-three , that is to protect, prevent, investigate and uphold the law.”

