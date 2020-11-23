Case against man arrested after being attacked by EFF members referred to SAPS

He was attacked after interrupting an address by EFF leaders and was then arrested on an incitement charge.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a man who was arrested after being beaten up by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters at a Brackenfell protest has been referred back to police.

The EFF had gone to Brackenfell High School to protests against allegations of racial segregation stemming from a private matric party attended only by some white learners, parents and teachers.

Meanwhile, Popcru said the EFF’s leader Julius Malema's apparent threat against police officers could potentially lead to violence against the women and men in blue.

Addressing supporters in the Free State on Sunday, Malema made what the union believed was an inflammatory remark about police officers.

Malema's statement was reportedly aimed at police following last Friday's scuffle that erupted during an EFF protest in Cape Town.

The union's Richard Mamabolo said that Malema was irresponsible and there could be dire consequences.

