At least 9 trucks set alight overnight on N3 highway near KZN

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association (RFA) on Monday said that at least nine trucks were set alight on the N3 highway near KwaZulu-Natal overnight on Sunday.

The RFA said that some drivers were injured in the attack.

It is believed a group of people blocked the road with their vehicles at night and loot the trucks before setting them alight.

“Truck drivers fear for their lives. The night before we saw trucks being shot at as they drove past [and] they’re not being stopped, they're just having random shots at them. It’s not just foreign drivers being attacked, it’s also local drivers being attacked. And obviously, people don’t want to send out their drivers if there is a chance that they are going to be injured or killed,” said Gavin Kelly, the technical operations manager at the RFA.

Last night’s incident brings to 21 the number of trucks targeted in the area in recent days.

