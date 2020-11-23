At least 42 EC schools damaged by tornado, says govt

Government officials and organisations have been hard at work trying to restore services and are assisting residents who were affected by the tornado that ripped through about 20 villages.

CAPE TOWN - Government officials said that at least 42 schools were damaged by a tornado that hit the Eastern Cape last week.

The SA Weather Service rated the severe storm as an EF2 to EF3 tornado.

Three people died, a number of residents were injured, with schools and homes damaged.

The Eastern Cape Education Department's Mali Mtima said that 42 schools were affected.

He said that school buildings and classrooms were destroyed or damaged.

He said that they were talking to the municipality about alternative venues for learning especially during the exams.

"All learners must write, even if it means they must write in a church hall. We are getting churches and others to work with us."

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman said that their teams had been assisting.

"It has destroyed schools, clinics, homes... We've started stocking food parcels, hygiene packs, soap, noodles..."

He said that given the scale of destruction, public support was welcome.

