Anele Ngcongca was a talented professional – ex-Bafana coach Igesund

JOHANNESBURG – Social media users continue to pay tribute as fans and players mourn the passing of AmaZulu defender Anele Ngcongca.

The 33-year-old died in a car accident on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini, while the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

The South African Police Service's Brigadier Jay Naicker said of the accident: “It’s alleged that this morning, at 5 am, a vehicle with two occupants lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini. A 33-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini SAPS.”

Meanwhile, Ncgoncga’s former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund has shared his thoughts on the late player’s passing.

“He was such a good person and wasn’t one of those people to drive fast and do all those things, he was really a good professional and really a nice young man and to hear this news this morning is so sad. It’s a terrible shock.”

During his career, Ngcongca played for French side Troyes AC, while also earning 50 caps for Bafana Bafana.

