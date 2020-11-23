Accident believed to have killed AmaZulu defender Anele Ngcongca

His death comes just days after that of his ex-girlfriend, Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi.

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Monday confirmed the death of a 33-year-old man, believed to be AmaZulu defender Anele Ngcongca, following a car accident in the early hours of the morning.

The South African Police Service's Brigadier Jay Naicker said of the accident: “It’s alleged that this morning, at 5am, a vehicle with two occupants lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini. A 33-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini SAPS.”

Ngcongca was in Durban ahead of his unveiling as an Usuthu player after striking a deal to join the club on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

During his career, the defender represented Belgium team KRC Genk, and French side Troyes.

He also earned 50 caps for Bafana Bafana.

His death in a car accident comes just days after that of his ex-girlfriend, Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi.

