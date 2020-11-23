2,270 new COVID-19 infections recorded in SA, 58 more people die

The Health Department has confirmed 2,270 new infections in the past 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 20,903.

The Health Department has also confirmed 2,270 new infections in the past 24-hour cycle.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 92.5%.

As of today, the number of #COVID19 cases is 767 679 with 2 270 new cases identified.The number of tests conducted to date is 5 290 966 with 21 904 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 710 099 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,5% pic.twitter.com/MTsOmNgjbs Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 22, 2020

