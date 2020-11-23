20°C / 22°C
2,270 new COVID-19 infections recorded in SA, 58 more people die

The Health Department has confirmed 2,270 new infections in the past 24-hour cycle.

FILE: A healthcare worker organises COVID-19 tests. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 20,903.

The Health Department has also confirmed 2,270 new infections in the past 24-hour cycle.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 92.5%.

