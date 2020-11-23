1,200 suspects arrested for various crimes in Gauteng over weekend

One hundred and fifty of them were taken into custody for drunk driving.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested 1,200 suspects for various offences this past weekend.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said that other crimes included rape, possession of drugs, and car high jacking.

“By these arrests, Gauteng police are sending a strong warning to those who will undermine the rule of law this festive season and that we will not have mercy with those who drink and drive,” Masondo said.



