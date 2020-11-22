Weather service warns of more downpours across SA as flooding wreaks havoc

Provinces, including Gauteng and the Free State, are already battling extensive damage to roads and infrastructure due to the sustained downpours.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has warned of more possible storms and flooding across several parts of the country for the rest of this weekend.

Provinces including, Gauteng and the Free State, are already battling extensive damage to roads and infrastructure due to the sustained downpours.

Forecaster Luthando Masimini said: "We are experiencing cloudy conditions over the central and eastern parts with isolated to widespread showers and thundershowers. A warning has been sent out for the central parts of the country in areas including the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of both the North West and Free State provinces as well as the northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape."

In KwaZulu-Natal, a 22-year-old woman died after she was swept away while trying to cross a river with strong currents in Umlazi.

Meanwhile, mop-up operations were underway in Tshwane following localised flooding and damage caused by overnight rain.

River and End Streets in Centurion are still closed. Blocked by sand due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/Kg2NPaFyEQ City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 21, 2020

Gauteng Today s Weather overview: 22.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/iFvRMOCmar SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 22, 2020

Tshwane Emergency Services urged residents to remain vigilant amid the heavy rains.

“Incidents of flooding were reported to the Tshwane Emergency Services Call Centre related to the heavy rains experienced in various parts of the city on 20 November 2020. No loss of life or injuries were reported as a result of the heavy downpours.

“Major traffic backblocks, flooded roads and bridges, vehicles stuck in water, uprooted trees, and flooded houses were reported in various parts of the city,” emergency services said in a statement on Saturday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.