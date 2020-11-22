UDM deputy chairperson Mncedisi Filtane dies after contracting COVID-19

It is understood the politician was admitted to hospital on Friday due to low oxygen levels and passed on in the early hours of Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) deputy national chairperson Mncedisi Filtane on Sunday passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.

Filtane was also a member of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature and served in the National Assembly between 2014 and 2019.

It is understood the politician was admitted to hospital on Friday due to low oxygen levels and passed on in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We have lost a gentleman and a father,” said UDM leader Bantu Holomisa in a statement. “We at this time extend our sympathies to his wife, children, and family as we gather them in our thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Filtane’s passing comes less than two weeks after the death of former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Bobani spent three weeks in hospital prior to his passing after contracting COVID-19. He was laid to rest in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was in the Eastern Cape this week amid fears an intensifying epidemic in the province could have a domino effect on the rest of the country.

The Eastern Cape has more than 10,000 active cases – that is the highest than anywhere else in South Africa.

There are concerns that rapidly rising infections in the province could overwhelm its already struggling health system.

