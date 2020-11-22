Tshwane MMC visits families of 3 kids who drowned in stormwater trench

Preliminary investigations show that the children were playing in the trench after its barriers were blown open by the heavy rain.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane Roads and Transport MMC Dikeledi Selowa visited the families of three children who drowned in a stormwater trench.

The boys aged between 10 and 9 were discovered by community members on Saturday in Hammanskraal amid the heavy rains and strong winds.

The metro has summoned contractors responsible for the construction.

Selowa said the visit was to offer support for the families.

“We went to visit the families and it was to establish the way forward as the city and to see if there was negligence from the developers.”

MORE CHILDREN DROWN IN THE WC

At the same time, three children drowned in the Olifantsriver near Lutzville in the Western Cape.

The boys who are the sons of farmworkers, were aged 11, 10 and 7. Two of the boys are from one family.

Their bodies were found on Saturday.

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation's Billy Claasen said this incident raises a deeper issue of the lack of facilities in farming communities.

“We send our condolences to the families.”

