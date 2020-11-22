SA records more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

According to the Department of Health, 86 more COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 20,845.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 2,646 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to 765,409.

“Of the 86 deaths, 22 reportedly occurred in the past 48 hours: 13 in the Eastern Cape, one in KwaZulu-Natal, eight in the Western Cape,” the department said in a statement on Saturday.

On the recovery front, 707,784 people had recuperated so far.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 21 November.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/Juyiu3ExNC Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 21, 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 765 409, the total number of deaths is 20 845 and the total number of recoveries is 707 784. pic.twitter.com/CBe7sGp18k Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 21, 2020

