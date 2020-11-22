20°C / 22°C
SA records more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

According to the Department of Health, 86 more COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 20,845.

FILE: A field worker forms part of a screening and testing campaign at on 17 April 2020 at Marikana Informal settlement aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19. Picture: EWN
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 2,646 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to 765,409.

“Of the 86 deaths, 22 reportedly occurred in the past 48 hours: 13 in the Eastern Cape, one in KwaZulu-Natal, eight in the Western Cape,” the department said in a statement on Saturday.

On the recovery front, 707,784 people had recuperated so far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

