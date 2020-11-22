Prosecutor involved in Timothy Omotoso's trial dies

The NPA in the Eastern Cape confirmed on Sunday that Advocate Zukile Mdolomba passed away on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A senior State prosecutor involved in the rape and human trafficking case of controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso case has died.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape confirmed that Advocate Zukile Mdolomba passed away on Saturday.

Mdolomba was one of the three prosecutors in the case against Omotoso.

The bail application of Omotoso was dismissed in the Port Elizabeth High Court recently.

The court found that the defence had not put forward any exceptional circumstances to warrant granting him bail.

NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said: “While Advocate Mdolomba played a pivotal role in this case, more especially the successful opposition of Omotoso’s recent application for bail, the two remaining prosecutors are equally capable of successfully prosecuting the case.”

