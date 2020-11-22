Minister Pandor denies her department helped Bushiri escape SA

Pandor said the 'Independent Media' should retract a suggestion that she was involved in the saga while threatening that her department will seek legal advice.

JOHANNESBUEG - Amid allegations that disgraced self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were smuggled out of the country with the collaborated help between Malawi and South African officials, the International Relations Department denied this.

Minister Naledi Pandor dismissed the claims contained in an article written by Independent Media.

The paper said the fugitives used diplomatic passports with false names with cosmetic facial changes to flee the country.

It further reported that the couple was driven to the Waterkloof Air Force base in Pretoria to board Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera's flight who was in South Africa for a work trip with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Pandor issued a statement slamming the article as speculation that borders on irresponsible journalism.

She also raised concern that her department was not afforded an opportunity to respond the allegations by the paper.

Pandor said the Independent Media should retract a suggestion that she was involved in the saga while threatening that her department will seek legal advice.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.