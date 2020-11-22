Gauteng motorists urged to drive with caution on wet roads amid heavy rainfall

Several structures and vehicles were damaged by violent storms in various parts of the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Traffic Police on Sunday issued a special appeal for motorists to drive with caution as roads were slippery due to the sustained rain.

Several structures and vehicles were damaged by violent storms in various parts of the province.

Areas hardest hit included Sharpeville in the Sedibeng district, where the roof of a filling station collapsed.

• ALSO READ: Tshwane officials investigate after 3 boys drown in stormwater trench

Traffic officials said they were on high alert, especially in low lying regions.

“The heavy rainfall that Gauteng experienced also led to the destruction of properties, with approximately just over 10 people losing their lives as a result of road traffic crashes in different areas. Notably in Sharpeville, in the Sedibeng district, a roof of a global filling station collapsed,” said Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.