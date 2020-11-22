DA must unite to ensure victory in 2021 municipal elections, says Madikizela

That is the message from newly elected DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who wants the party to win all 30 municipalities in the only DA-run province.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants a clean sweep in the Western Cape at next year’s local government elections.

That is the message from newly elected provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who wants the party to win all 30 municipalities in the only DA-run province.

Madikizela was re-elected as provincial leader at a hotly contested hybrid provincial conference on Saturday. Albert Fritz was elected his deputy.

Madikizela called for unity within the party if it is serious about governing the province. His election come just over a week since the DA’s poor performance in recent by-elections around the country.

Accepting re-election, Madikizela said the DA should win all municipalities in the province at next year’s local government elections.

“Because we don’t have a choice colleagues, we have to unite as a party if we are serious about saving South Africa and if we are serious about governing the Western Cape. And if we are serious about making sure that come 2021, we govern all the municipalities in the Western Cape,” he said.

He also wasted no time in calling for unity saying party members needed to work on stabilising the party, which has been rocked by divisions.

“We focused internally and some of the things were very unpleasant, but I think it’s time now to end the campaign here and now and make sure that we build a stable party that is attractive to the people of the Western Cape,” Madikizela said.

