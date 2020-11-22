Bodies of 3 boys found in incomplete stormwater trench in Hammanskraal

It is understood the children, two 10-year-olds and one nine-year-old, were found in the trench which had accumulated water due to heavy rains that lashed parts of Gauteng over the past 48 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of three boys on Saturday were found in an incomplete stormwater trench in Hammanskraal.

It is understood the children, two 10-year-olds and one nine-year-old, were found in the trench which had accumulated water due to heavy rains that lashed parts of Gauteng over the past 48 hours.

The circumstances surrounding the tragedy were still unclear, but authorities said the bodies were discovered by bystanders.

Tshwane Emergency Services said police were investigating the incident.

Elsewhere in the capital, mop-up operations were underway following localised flooding and damage caused by overnight rain.

“Incidents of flooding were reported to the Tshwane Emergency Services Call Centre related to the heavy rains experienced in various parts of the city on 20 November 2020. No loss of life or injuries were reported as a result of the heavy downpours.

“Major traffic backblocks, flooded roads and bridges, vehicles stuck in water, uprooted trees, and flooded houses were reported in various parts of the city,” emergency services said in a statement.

River and End Streets in Centurion are still closed. Blocked by sand due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/Kg2NPaFyEQ City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 21, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.