5 arrested for alleged involvement of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu murder

During their arrest on Friday one suspect was found in possession of illegal substances.

CAPE TOWN - Five suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of late Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

The Zulu prince's body was found by security guards at his Northworld home earlier this month.

Since then, an initial inquest case was changed to a murder investigation.

Four women and a man were apprehended in Pretoria on Friday.

Critical evidence obtained by forensic experts led authorities to the suspects.

Police are now probing the possibility that Zulu and his business partner could potentially have been drugged - before money - and other items were stolen.

Several suspected stolen items were confiscated at the homes of the suspects.

Authorities said their probe remains underway which may also establish whether the suspects committed other similar crimes where victims were drugged and mugged.

The suspects will appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday where they face a charge of murder and theft.

