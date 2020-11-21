With more heavy rain expected, Joburg EMS on high alert

Gauteng has experienced heavy rains resulting in major flooding, uprooted trees and structural damage.

JOHANNESBURG - Following severe flooding in parts of Gauteng, disaster officials are on high alert as sustained downpours are expected to continue.

The province has experienced heavy rains resulting in major flooding, uprooted trees and structural damage.

Authorities have had to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

Joburg Emergency Services has urged residents to be extra vigilant and avoid flooded roads and bridges.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi: "So far, we haven't received any major incidents reported across the city, however, we are monitoring al lour low-lying areas, especially our informal settlements, because we know this will be hardest hit by severe thunderstorms."

There was severe thunderstorms on Friday after an alert level 2 was issued for localised flooding, hail and strong winds.

The inclement weather left a trail of distraction in the Vaal after a roof at a petrol station in Sharpeville caved in on several vehicles.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.