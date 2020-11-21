Toddler killed, 16 other people injured in vehicle crash in Limpopo

JOHANNESBURG - A 3-year-old child has died and 16 other people have been hurt following car crash in Limpopo.

There was a head-on collision on the R578 road near Mbokota Village between a motor vehicle and a taxi on Friday night.

Police said that preliminary investigations indicated that the taxi attempted to overtake other vehicles.



Limpopo Transport Department spokesperson Mike Maringa: "A 3-year-old child has died in a head-on collision between a Toyota sedan and a Toyota minibus taxi. Two people from the sedan sustained serious injuries and 14 occupants were in the taxi, including the driver."

