SAPS activate 72-hour action plan after security company robbed in Pretoria

The facility belonging to the Fidelity Services Group was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money on Saturday after a group of armed men, dressed in what appeared to be Fidelity uniforms and balaclavas, entered the company's premises and held the guards at gunpoint.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have ordered the activation of a 72-hour action plan to expedite investigations looking into a cash heist at a security company in the west of Pretoria.

It's understood that the criminals assaulted the employees, leaving two severely injured.

The police's Vish Naidoo said that officials from various police units were currently at the crime scene conducting preliminary investigations.

"The national commissioner of the police service General Khehla John Sitole has directed that the 72-hour activation plan be immediately mobilised following a cash heist at a Fidelity guard base in Hammanstad. Members of the top management are also at the scene assisting detectives while also trying to ascertain the extent of the loss incurred."

