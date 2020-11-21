SABC assures viewers/listeners that there won’t be a broadcast blackout

The public broadcaster said in the wake of any eventuality on its platforms, measures to safeguard programming will kick in immediately.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said it put contingency plans in place to prevent any possible broadcast blackout over the weekend.

Disgruntled employees threatened to take the broadcaster off the air in retaliation for its plans to retrench 400 staff members.

SABC employees protested the planned job cuts with hundreds of staffers taking part in a nationwide demonstration led by the Communication Workers Union.

The union demanded an immediate end to the retrenchment process and the withdrawal of letters of redundancy which were issued to workers.

The public broadcaster said in the wake of any eventuality on its platforms, measures to safeguard programming will kick in immediately.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said, “We can confirm that there are contingency plans that will kick in immediately should this self-induced crisis be precipitated. We want to assure the public that we remain committed to delivering our mandate.”

Seapolelo warned that there will be consequences for employees involved in any form of sabotage.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.