SA would've been better off if DA voted into power instead of ANC - Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that South Africa was being held back and pulled down by the 'dead weight' of the ANC’s policies.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that South Africa would be a better place with little or no poverty, had the party been put in power instead of the African National Congress (ANC).

The party’s federal leader took a swipe at the ruling party while addressing delegates at the DA’s Western Cape elective congress, which is taking place virtually on Saturday.

The DA moved ahead with its congress amid murder and assassination plot allegations, with a number of members jostling for positions.

Steenhuisen said that South Africa was being held back and pulled down by the “dead weight" of the ANC’s policies.

"That deadweight is our corrupt and incapable national government, hell-bent on centralising more and more control in the corrupt and incapable state."

He said that the country over the last 20 years would have been better off under national DA rule, with better infrastructure and little or no unemployment.

"Just think how much faster and further we could have travelled down the road had the DA been in national government. Poverty could have been eradicated, to have a job could have been a personal choice for people, not some 'geluk', a matter of luck... informal settlements could have been a thing of the past."

The DA leader’s address comes just a few hours before the party elects a provincial leader, with Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Speaker Masizole Nnqasela considered the front runners.

The winner will be announced this afternoon.

