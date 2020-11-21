Ramaphosa denies benefitting from illegal hunting

Peta accused Ramaphosa and his Limpopo game farm Phala Phala Wildlife of facilitating trophy hunting for profits.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa denied allegations made by international animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) that he benefits from illegal hunting.

The organisation claimed Ramaphosa is benefiting from the alleged behaviour through a company called Tsala Hunting Safaris.

Peta said its recorded conversations with some of Ramaphosa's workers who admit he has an equal stake in all hunts conducted.

In a statement, the Presidency denied the allegations but added Phala Phala undertakes annual culls of some animal species to avoid carrying excess numbers.

The presidency added that Phala Phala issued a notice to end its relationship with Tsala in the wake of allegations the hunting company facilitates the killing of threatened or protected species on other properties.

