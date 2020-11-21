Radebe: ANC increasingly losing credibility because of corruption, state capture

In its discussion documents, the party raised concerns about the current calibre of leaders in the party, saying that they took people’s support for granted with arrogance, nepotism, factionalism and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress said that it planned to use its upcoming national general council (NGC) to recommit the party to its revolutionary morals and ethics.

A document that outlines the process which must be followed in the election of leaders will be reviewed at the ANC NGC.

The party also asks in the discussion papers released on Friay, what its attitude should be to patronage and the use of money in the lobbying process.

This follows criticism that has stalked President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for the ANC presidency over the amount of money that was used.

ANC policy head Jeff Radebe: "The ANC is increasingly losing credibility and trust because of performance in delivering a better life for all. With corruption and state capture, we are not seen to be managing state resources for the benefit of our people effectively, efficiently and economically."

The NGC will also allow the party room to interrogate its relevance to society in its current form as it reviews its character, policies and programmes.

