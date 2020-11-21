R73m NMB metro fraud and corruption case postponed to March

All nine accused, which includes former municipal officials, were granted bail when they appeared in a Port Elizabeth court on Friday on charges of fraud, money laundering and contraventions of the Municipal Finance Act.

CAPE TOWN - A fraud and corruption case amounting to about R73 million in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has been postponed until March next year.

The alleged crime is linked to the 2010 integrated public transport system and another project.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Sipho Ngwema explained that the accused allegedly operated as a syndicate between 2013 and 2015 to fraudulently and corruptly benefit specific suppliers.

"It is alleged that the political office bearers who have been charged wielded their political power over the structures at the metro and therefore they appointed people and companies that would strategically business to companies linked to some of the business people on the charge sheet."

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani's name has also popped up in court papers and he would've also been charged in the matter.

Bobani died last week due to COVID-19 related complications and his funeral service was held Friday.

