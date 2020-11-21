R2K threatens legal action against SABC if job cuts affect public right to info

The organisation's Dale McKinley said that SABC had a constitutional mandate to inform the nation.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocacy group Right2Know said that it was considering legal action against the SABC if the broadcaster's planned retrenchment and restructuring process undermined the public's right to information.

Staffers have been protesting, demanding a halt to the process that could lead to 400 people losing their jobs.

Right2Know said that millions of South Africans relied on the public broadcaster as their main source of information.

"What we're saying is invest in your own workers, invest in your own programmes and if you don't do that, then not only is that politically problematic but potentially legally problematic."

