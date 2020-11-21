Protest damage of public facilities a concern for CoCT

Just this week, the Hague Recreation Centre in Delft was damaged by protesters following an anti-land invasion operation in the area. This was the third time in four weeks the centre was vandalised.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has yet again raised concerns about the increase in facilities being damaged and vandalised as a result of protests.

Between August and September, there have been 79 protests, with 61 of the demonstrations related to service delivery, housing and land.

Thirty-nine of the incidents were violent.

Just this week, the Hague Recreation Centre in Delft was damaged by protesters following an anti-land invasion operation in the area.

This was the third time in four weeks the centre was vandalised.

Eleven windows were broken, two doors were burned, and a large number of items stolen.

Mayoral committee member, Zahid Badroodien: "There's a growing worry across the city that community facilities are being targeted and these are facilities in our poorest of the poor communities where the residents access vital services."

But this is not the only community facility that been vandalised in the city through protests and land invasions.

Last month, the city said that the Desmond Tutu Recreation Centre, Phillipi East hall and Monwabisi Resort, to name a few were also damaged by protesters, costing the city R10 million.

Badroodien said that the number of facilities affected kept climbing week-on-week.

"Gates from our cemeteries and parks are stolen on a daily basis, public toilets are damaged."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.