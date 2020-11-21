Policeman implicated in Samantha Radebe's fatal shooting found dead

Wisani Chabani is one of two police officers who allegedly shot dead Samantha Radebe earlier this year during a shootout with criminals in Alexander.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer implicated in the killing of Samantha Radebe, who was caught in the crossfire between officers and hijackers in Alexandra, has died.

Wisani Chabani was found dead in his car at the local police station outside the parking lot last week.

Chabani is one of two police officers who allegedly shot dead Radebe earlier this year during a shootout with criminals in the area.

He was charged with murder and attempted murder following an investigation by police watchdog, Ipid.

Ipid's probe revealed that 31-year-old Radebe was killed by a bullet that came from a police firearm.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola: "Ipid is aware of the police officer who is implicated in Samatha Radebe's death, however, SAPS will be dealing with this inquest case and Ipid continues its investigation of the second police officer who is also a suspect in Samantha Radebe's death."

