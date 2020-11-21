Planned SABC retrenchments will have devastating impact on lives, say employees

A large group of protesters gathered outside the SABC’s Radio Park building in support of the call to abandon the retrenchment process.

JOHANNESBURG - SABC employees said that the planned retrenchments would have a devastating impact on them and their families.

Workers and members from various organisations, including Cosatu-affiliated unions, staged a protest outside the public broadcaster’s head offices in Auckland Park.

The SABC announced that it had already issued notices to some workers but it had suspended the process.

Some SABC employees abandoned their posts.

Thabiso Lehoko works for Channel Africa - this is the department that reportedly may see 90% of staff retrenched.

"I've been coming in, writing stories, making sure that the system is flooded with information, as we do, because part of our job is to educate, inform and entertain."

TV and radio political reporter, Abongile Dumako, said that he did not agree with management.

"We hope that they come to their senses and rethink this retrenchment process so that we can at least survive."

A memorandum of demands calling of the board to step down was handed over and management has undertaken to respond next week.

