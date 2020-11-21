Outa urges Zondo to take decisive action against Zuma over inquiry walkout

On Thursday, former President Jacob Zuma walked out of the commission shortly after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced his decision not to recuse himself from the state capture commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has called on state capture commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to act decisively against former President Jacob Zuma.

The former president brought an application earlier this week for Zondo to recuse himself from the state capture commission of inquiry.

However, Zondo rejected the application, denying Zuma's claims that they were friends and that the commission was biased against the former statesman.

Outa's Stefanie Fick said that Zuma's conduct was disrespectful to the commission chair and the rest of the country.

"To have a leader in South Africa just walk out - the leader by the way who appointed the person - because he was not happy with the judgment is really unacceptable."

Zuma's legal team has indicated that they will be taking Zondo's judgment on review and will also lay a complaint against with the Judicial Services Commission.

