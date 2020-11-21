Murdered Atlantis teen Jordan Moore laid to rest

The 16-year-old, his cousin and another friend were threatened at gunpoint earlier this month when they were forced to buy alcohol for their assailants. Jordan was later found stabbed to death. He'd also been mauled by dogs.

CAPE TOWN - Mourners in Atlantis have bid farewell to slain teenager Jordan Moore.

The 16-year-old, his cousin and another friend were threatened at gunpoint earlier this month when they were forced to buy alcohol for their assailants.

Jordan was later found stabbed to death.

He'd also been mauled by dogs.

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with his murder.

His funeral was held at the New Apostolic Church in Saxon Sea.

It's a day that Jordan Moore's grieving parents thought they'd never have to see - the day their son was laid to rest.

Tearful mourners arrived at his family home early on Saturday morning to pay their respects.

There, a red carpet welcomed his brown and white coffin for his final goodbye, while the funeral at his local church was held thereafter.

Bishop Gert Kotze said that the impact Jordan made on the lives of those close to him was far-reaching.

Family friend, Abigail Jacobs, said that his passing has left a gaping wound.

"He left a big hole in a lot of our hearts and it is going to take a long time for us to get over it because we didn't expect him to leave us the way he did."

A private cremation is set to be held later this afternoon.

