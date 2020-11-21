Mkhize: New wave of EC COVID-19 infections a cause of great concern

Over the last 24-hour cycle, 3,105 new COVID-19 infections were identified, bringing the total number of cases to over 762,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the Eastern Cape had recorded more than half of the country's COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with mounting concerns of a second wave.

Over the last 24-hour cycle, 3,105 new COVID-19 infections were identified, bringing the total number of cases to over 762,000.

• READ: South Africa records 3,105 new COVID-19 cases

According to the Health Department, 88 more deaths have been added, pushing the number of fatalities to 20,759.

The recovery rate is recorded at over 707,000.

Mkhize said that the new wave from the Eastern Cape was a great concern.

"The numbers are increasing. It's a new wave, it's not the old one. But if you compare with the other provinces, you can, for example, see in the Free State see that what we are dealing with is a declining number from the first wave, which was delayed, the same as in the Northern Cape and Limpopo. But right now, the Eastern Cape is different in that it was much lower, the numbers are beginning to creep up and that's why we are sending the message that we are now getting into troublesome waters."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.