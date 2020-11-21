Gauteng cleans up after heavy rain pummels province

Floods and power cuts have been reported in several townships, with some residents still reeling from the trail of destruction.

JOHANNESBURG - Torrential rains have poured down overnight in Gauteng, damaging vehicles and roads in some of the worst-affected areas.

Floods and power cuts have been reported in several townships, with some residents still reeling from the trail of destruction.

This comes as the weather service issued a warning for widespread showers and thundershowers on Friday.

River and End Streets in Centurion are still closed. Blocked by sand due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/Kg2NPaFyEQ City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 21, 2020

Tree fell on Nelson Mandela Rd, northbound, next to BMW. Please exercise caution. pic.twitter.com/9Ga5KzCgPv City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 20, 2020

Service updates : Most of our last buses are are delayed due to current heavy rains around @CityTshwane. We are moving slowly but safely to the destinations. Your family members will be delivered to their destination safely @Selbybok pic.twitter.com/8KguwRcooL Tshwane Bus Service (@Tshwanebus2) November 20, 2020

Rainwater gushed through major commuter routes, making many roads inaccessible, damaging structures and flooding homes.

Yesterday, bystanders in the Vaal watched in horror as a filling station roof collapsed during a severe storm in Sharpville, caving in on several vehicles, including a bus.

Meanwhile, several parts of Tshwane were also hard hit by the heavy downpours, leaving emergency services with their hands full.

Tshwane Emergency Services' spokesperson Charles Mabaso said that firefighters had to cut off and remove several trees that were uprooted by the storm while four motorists had to be rescued from the rising waters after abandoning their cars which were submerged in water.

Families were forced to leave their homes after at least six houses were flooded in and around Hammanskraal.

"Various low water bridges were flooded leading to major traffic congestion. A number of cars were also parked in the water around Irene, the city centre and up to Doornpoort. A number of houses were also flooded around in Hammanskraal where emergency services had to activate the regional operation."

While no deaths have been reported, Mabaso said that multiple areas in Mamelodi and Centurion remained flooded or blocked off to traffic and emergency services were working to clean up the area.

Disaster management officials remain on high alert with rains forecast over the next few days in Gauteng, with a specific focus on low-lying areas.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.